How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: New York faces Golden State on 6-game road slide

New York Knicks (24-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (41-14, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Golden State looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Warriors are 25-4 on their home court. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The Knicks are 11-16 on the road. New York is 8-16 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 105-96 in the last matchup on Dec. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 113.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Nemanja Bjelica: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (back), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee).