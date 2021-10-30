 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Warriors to host the Thunder on Saturday

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second chance points and 36.1 bench points last season.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game last season, 47.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 106-98 in the last matchup on Oct. 27.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Thunder: None listed.

