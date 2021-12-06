How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors face the Magic

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (5-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-4, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Orlando. He’s third in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 12-2 in home games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 37.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.8.

The Magic are 3-11 in road games. Orlando is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 8.2 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Cole Anthony is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 110.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).