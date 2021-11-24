How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State faces Philadelphia, seeks 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-2, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Warriors are 9-1 on their home court. Golden State averages 29.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 7.6.

The 76ers are 6-4 on the road. Philadelphia is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.7% as a team from downtown this season. Seth Curry leads them shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 45.5% and averaging 28.4 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 18.7 points and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Shake Milton is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 116.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip).