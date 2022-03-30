How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Phoenix takes on Golden State, aims for 8th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (61-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-28, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Suns face Golden State.

The Warriors are 10-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.2.

The Suns are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is fourth in the NBA scoring 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 13.3.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors defeated the Suns 116-107 in their last matchup on Dec. 25. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, and Chris Paul led the Suns with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is shooting 46.3% and averaging 25.9 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Devin Booker is averaging 26.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 125.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), JaVale McGee: day to day (illness), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).