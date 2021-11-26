How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State faces Portland, looks for 6th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (10-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-2, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Portland.

The Warriors have gone 8-1 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 29.4 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 7.6.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 in Western Conference play. Portland is eighth in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 28.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lillard is averaging 22.3 points and 8.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (illness).