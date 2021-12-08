How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Portland faces Golden State, looks to end road skid

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (11-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-4, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will aim to break its four-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 11-3 in conference games. Golden State scores 113.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-10 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference shooting 34.9% from downtown. Keljin Blevins paces the Trail Blazers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 118-103 in their last matchup on Nov. 27. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, and Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Damian Lillard is shooting 39.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 111.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), CJ McCollum: out (ribs), Nassir Little: out (ankle).