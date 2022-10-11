How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preseason Game Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.