Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In San Francisco and Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California (Kings telecast) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors telecast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after George's 40-point outing

Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Phoenix Suns after Paul George scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles went 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Phoenix went 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 on the road a season ago. The Suns gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 22.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: John Wall: out (injury management-rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (injury management-rest).

Suns: Landry Shamet: day to day (hip).