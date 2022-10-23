 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

In San Francisco and Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California (Kings telecast) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors telecast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after George's 40-point outing

Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Phoenix Suns after Paul George scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles went 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Phoenix went 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 on the road a season ago. The Suns gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 22.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: John Wall: out (injury management-rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (injury management-rest).

Suns: Landry Shamet: day to day (hip).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.