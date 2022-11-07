 Skip to Content
Best Ways to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

In San Francisco and Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California (Kings Feed) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors Feed), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Sacramento visits Golden State after overtime win against Orlando

Sacramento Kings (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Golden State Warriors following the Kings’ 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.

Golden State finished 16-6 overall and 12-4 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 36.6 bench points last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 130-125 on Oct. 24, with Stephen Curry scoring 33 points points in the win.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (foot), Stephen Curry: day to day (elbow), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Draymond Green: day to day (back), Klay Thompson: day to day (achilles).

Kings: None listed.

