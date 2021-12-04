How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KENS and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Spurs take on the Warriors, seek 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (7-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-3, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 11-2 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State leads the Western Conference shooting 37.2% from deep, led by Otto Porter Jr. shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Spurs are 2-10 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.2 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 110.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (ankle), Zach Collins: out (ankle).