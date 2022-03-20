How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: San Antonio visits Golden State, looks to break road losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (27-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (47-23, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to break its three-game road slide when the Spurs face Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 28-16 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the league allowing just 105.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Spurs are 17-24 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has a 15-23 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 124-120 on Feb. 2, with Jordan Poole scoring 31 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 21.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doug McDermott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (illness), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Josh Richardson: out (calf), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).