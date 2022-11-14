How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry leads Golden State into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -8; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs. Curry currently ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 3-4 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is seventh in the league with 116.2 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Spurs are 2-5 in Western Conference play. San Antonio allows 118.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 5.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Andrew Wiggins is shooting 49.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: day to day (back), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).