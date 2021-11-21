 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State plays Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (8-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-2, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

The Warriors are 8-1 on their home court. Golden State leads the Western Conference averaging 113.9 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Raptors are 6-3 on the road. Toronto has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 20.1 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (thigh), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

