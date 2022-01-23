 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors take on the Jazz

Utah Jazz (30-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (33-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Utah Jazz. Curry is currently sixth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 17-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is the NBA leader in team defense, allowing 102.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Jazz are 19-6 in Western Conference play. Utah ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 123-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (foot), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Jazz: Rudy Gobert: day to day (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.