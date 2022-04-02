How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Utah faces Golden State on 5-game road slide

Utah Jazz (46-31, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Jazz play Golden State.

The Warriors are 28-19 in conference games. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.6.

The Jazz are 30-17 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the league scoring 113.4 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won 111-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 23 points, and Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Poole is shooting 45.7% and averaging 27.6 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: out (foot), Trent Forrest: out (concussion ).