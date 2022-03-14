How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Warriors play the Wizards on 3-game win streak

Washington Wizards (29-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (46-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Warriors are 28-7 in home games. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.4.

The Wizards are 12-20 in road games. Washington has an 8-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 19.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).