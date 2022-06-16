How to Watch Golf’s 2022 U.S. Open Live for Free Without Cable

All eyes in the golfing world will be on the 2022 US Open, as golfers from across the globe head to The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. for a shot at the Open title. Find out whether world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler can win his second major of the season, or if a relatively unknown golfer can bring home the $2.25 million dollars and the U.S. Open trophy starting on Thursday, June 16 at 6:45 a.m. ET on NBC and USA Network and streaming live on Peacock. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 US Open Live for Free Without Cable

NBCU’s streaming service Peacock will also provide coverage throughout the tournament as well.

2022 US Open Schedule (all times ET)

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, June 16 6:45-9:30 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 17 6:45-9:30 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 10 a.m.-12 noon N/A 12 noon-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19 9-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-12 noon 12 noon-7 p.m.

About the 2022 US Open

NBC Sports will air comprehensive live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, beginning on Thursday, June 16 and running through Sunday, June 19 from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

In total, NBC Sports will provide more than 45 hours of live championship coverage Thursday through Sunday – and a staggering 100-plus hours of live coverage from Brookline including featured groups and holes coverage.

First and second-round coverage begins before each day’s first tee shot on Peacock and will conclude once the final putt drops, giving fans unparalleled coverage of this year’s championship.

Throughout the week, NBC Sports will surround the tournament with more than 40 hours of live, on-site studio coverage on “Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open” on GOLF Channel. Over the course of the week, more than 30 on-air talent will provide live coverage, including featured groups, studio, and news coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

Golf Central Live Schedule (all times ET)

Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Open Thursday, June 16 6-10 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 17 6-10 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18 8-10 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. Sunday, June 19 7-10 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Watch GOLF Channel's Preview of the 2022 U.S. Open:

