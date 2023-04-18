How to Watch ‘Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Beginning this week on Tubi , pop culture and true crime fans can take a closer look at the tragic and unexpected death of actress Brittany Murphy. In 2009, the rising star passed away at the age of 32 years old. “Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy” examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death, offering more insight into this bizarre situation. It premieres exclusively on Tubi and is available to stream on-demand beginning Tuesday, April 18. You can watch with a free sign-up to Tubi .

About 'Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy'

“Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy” showcases the star’s experience as an actress and her time in the public eye, revealing just how promising her future was. To this day, many believe she would have become one of the bigger names in Hollywood if her fate had been different.

Sadly, her hopes and dreams were quickly dashed by her unexpected passing. Very early in her life and not too far into her career, Murphy became terribly ill and died in her home. More than a decade later, there are still questions about her mysterious death. Don’t miss out on all of the details and get the full story in “Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy.”

This is the second “Gone Before Her Time” documentary from Tubi. Last year, another film titled “Gone Before Her Time: When the Music Stopped” debuted on the streaming platform. It highlights the lives and legacies of Aaliyah, Amy Winehouse, Left Eye Lopes, & Selena.