How to Watch ‘Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Beginning this week on Tubi, pop culture and true crime fans can take a closer look at the tragic and unexpected death of actress Brittany Murphy. In 2009, the rising star passed away at the age of 32 years old. “Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy” examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death, offering more insight into this bizarre situation. It premieres exclusively on Tubi and is available to stream on-demand beginning Tuesday, April 18. You can watch with a free sign-up to Tubi.

How to Watch 'Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy'

About 'Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy'

“Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy” showcases the star’s experience as an actress and her time in the public eye, revealing just how promising her future was. To this day, many believe she would have become one of the bigger names in Hollywood if her fate had been different.

Sadly, her hopes and dreams were quickly dashed by her unexpected passing. Very early in her life and not too far into her career, Murphy became terribly ill and died in her home. More than a decade later, there are still questions about her mysterious death. Don’t miss out on all of the details and get the full story in “Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy.”

Can you watch 'Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy' for free?

Tubi does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy'?

You can watch Tubi using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

This is the second “Gone Before Her Time” documentary from Tubi. Last year, another film titled “Gone Before Her Time: When the Music Stopped” debuted on the streaming platform. It highlights the lives and legacies of Aaliyah, Amy Winehouse, Left Eye Lopes, & Selena.

  • Watch
    TubiTV.com

    Tubi

    Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 45,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”

    The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets.

    Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    TubiTV.com
