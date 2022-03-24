How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #17 Arkansas Razorbacks from Chase Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT

TV: CBS

The Gonzaga vs. Arkansas game will be streaming on CBS.

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas Live Stream

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in Sweet 16

Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3, 13-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is third in college basketball with 38.7 rebounds led by Chet Holmgren averaging 9.8.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC games is 13-5. Arkansas scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.