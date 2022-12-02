 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baylor vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Where is Game on TV/Streaming Tonight?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #6 Baylor Bears. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Baylor Bears

The Gonzaga vs. Baylor game will be streaming on Peacock Originals, which is available with a Subscription to Peacock. Peacock does not offer a free trial, but is just $4.99 a month and includes streaming of World Cup (in Spanish), as well as Sunday Night Football.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Baylor on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Baylor game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Baylor on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Baylor game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Baylor on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Baylor game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Baylor on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Baylor game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Baylor on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Baylor game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Baylor vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 6 Baylor Bears meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Baylor Bears (5-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-2)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 6 Baylor Bears at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Bridges averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 20.0 points for Gonzaga.

LJ Cryer is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 16.9 points for Baylor.

