How to Watch Baylor vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Where is Game on TV/Streaming Tonight?

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #6 Baylor Bears. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Baylor Bears

When: Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

The Gonzaga vs. Baylor game will be streaming on Peacock Originals, which is available with a Subscription to Peacock. Peacock does not offer a free trial, but is just $4.99 a month and includes streaming of World Cup (in Spanish), as well as Sunday Night Football.

Baylor vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 6 Baylor Bears meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Baylor Bears (5-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-2)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 6 Baylor Bears at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Bridges averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 20.0 points for Gonzaga.

LJ Cryer is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 16.9 points for Baylor.