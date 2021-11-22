How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Central Michigan Chippewas from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

The Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNU on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com

Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 1 Gonzaga meets C. Michigan

Central Michigan (1-2) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Each team earned a victory in their last game. Gonzaga earned a 92-50 win at home over Bellarmine on Friday, while Central Michigan won 62-61 at Eastern Illinois on Monday.

STEPPING UP: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has averaged 20.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Chet Holmgren has put up 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists. For the Chippewas, Jermaine Jackson Jr. has averaged 14.3 points and 4.3 assists while Brian Taylor has put up 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Jackson has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 89.8 points per game.