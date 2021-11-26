How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #5 Duke Blue Devils from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Gonzaga vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Duke game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free Through November 29th w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Duke game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Duke vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: Ranked teams meet as No. 5 Duke hosts No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) vs. No. 5 Duke (6-0)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams battle as No. 1 Gonzaga visits No. 5 Duke in a non-conference showdown. Gonzaga has two wins and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Duke has against a ranked team.

STEPPING UP: This will be a homecoming game for Bulldogs sophomore Julian Strawther, who has averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds on the season. Drew Timme, who’s recorded 18.7 points and six rebounds per game, and Chet Holmgren, who’s averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, have helped lead the team with Strawther this year. On the other bench, Wendell Moore Jr. has averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Paolo Banchero has put up 17.8 points and eight rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has had his hand in 41 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 36 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Gonzaga’s Strawther has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 48.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 18 over his past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Duke has an assist on 68 of 108 field goals (63 percent) over its previous three games while Gonzaga has assists on 48 of 102 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has committed a turnover on just 12.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Blue Devils have turned the ball over only 8.8 times per game this season.