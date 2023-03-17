How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT, the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Grand Canyon Antelopes from Ball Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes

The Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: Gonzaga Bulldogs and Grand Canyon Antelopes meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11, 11-7 WAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5, 14-2 WCC)

Denver; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs and Grand Canyon Antelopes meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 14-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 87.5 points and is shooting 52.9%.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC action is 11-7. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. Drew Timme is averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Gabe McGlothan is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Chance McMillian is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.