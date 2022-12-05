 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kent State vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on December 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Kent State Golden Flashes. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

The Gonzaga vs. Kent State game will be streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Root Sports Northwest on fuboTV.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Kent State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Kent State game on Root Sports Northwest with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Kent State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Kent State game on Root Sports Northwest with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Kent State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Root Sports Northwest so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Kent State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Kent State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Root Sports Northwest so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Kent State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Kent State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Root Sports Northwest so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Kent State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Kent State vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 14 Gonzaga hosts Kent State after Carry's 23-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Sincere Carry scored 23 points in Kent State’s 83-68 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 36.0 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 12.3.

The Golden Flashes are 1-2 on the road. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% for Gonzaga.

Carry is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.9 points for Kent State.

