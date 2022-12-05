How to Watch Kent State vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on December 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Kent State Golden Flashes. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

The Gonzaga vs. Kent State game will be streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

Kent State vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 14 Gonzaga hosts Kent State after Carry's 23-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Sincere Carry scored 23 points in Kent State’s 83-68 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 36.0 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 12.3.

The Golden Flashes are 1-2 on the road. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% for Gonzaga.

Carry is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.9 points for Kent State.