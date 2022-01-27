How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Loyola Marymount Lions from McCarthey Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

The Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 2 Gonzaga takes on Loyola Marymount (CA) after Timme's 23-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga takes on the Loyola Marymount Lions after Drew Timme scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 78-62 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. Gonzaga leads college basketball with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 6.7.

The Lions are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) is sixth in the WCC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Joe Quintana is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.3 points. Eli Scott is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 90.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.