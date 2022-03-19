How to Watch Memphis vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Memphis Tigers from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Memphis Tigers

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: TBS

The Gonzaga vs. Memphis game will be streaming on TBS.

Memphis vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: Gonzaga and Memphis play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-3, 13-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 26-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-5 in AAC play. Memphis ranks second in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Duren is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.