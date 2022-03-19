 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Memphis Tigers from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Memphis Tigers

The Gonzaga vs. Memphis game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on Sling TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Memphis on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Memphis game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Memphis vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: Gonzaga and Memphis play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-3, 13-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 26-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-5 in AAC play. Memphis ranks second in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Duren is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

