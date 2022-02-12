How to Watch Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #22 Saint Mary's Gaels from McCarthey Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: Bolton leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 22 Saint Mary's (CA) after 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-5, 8-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-2, 9-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Rasir Bolton scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 89-51 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-0 in home games. Gonzaga is 19-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels have gone 8-2 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 97.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.