How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Santa Clara Broncos from McCarthey Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos

The Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara game will be streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream NBC Sports Bay Area on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 1 Gonzaga faces Santa Clara, seeks 16th straight win

Santa Clara Broncos (18-9, 8-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 11-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga aims to keep its 15-game win streak going when the Bulldogs take on Santa Clara.

The Bulldogs have gone 15-0 at home. Gonzaga is second in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game. Andrew Nembhard leads the Bulldogs averaging 5.6.

The Broncos are 8-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Jalen Williams averaging 3.7.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 115-83 on Jan. 15. Drew Timme scored 32 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Timme is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Williams is averaging 17.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 92.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.