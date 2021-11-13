 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #5 Texas Longhorns from McCarthey Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns

The Gonzaga vs. Texas game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Texas game.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Texas game.

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 5 Texas squares off against No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 5 Texas (1-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (1-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas visits No. 1 Gonzaga in an early season matchup. Texas easily beat Houston Baptist by 44 in its last outing. Gonzaga is coming off a 97-63 win over Dixie St. in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Texas went 6-2 against programs outside its conference, while Gonzaga went 14-1 in such games.

