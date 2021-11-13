How to Watch Texas vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the #5 Texas Longhorns from McCarthey Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns

The Gonzaga vs. Texas game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Texas vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 5 Texas squares off against No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 5 Texas (1-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (1-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas visits No. 1 Gonzaga in an early season matchup. Texas easily beat Houston Baptist by 44 in its last outing. Gonzaga is coming off a 97-63 win over Dixie St. in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Texas went 6-2 against programs outside its conference, while Gonzaga went 14-1 in such games.