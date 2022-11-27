How to Watch Xavier vs. Gonzaga Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Xavier Musketeers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Gonzaga vs. Xavier game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Xavier game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Xavier game on ESPN with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Xavier game on ESPN with Sling TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Xavier game on ESPN with Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Gonzaga vs. Xavier game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Gonzaga vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Gonzaga vs. Xavier game.

Xavier vs. Gonzaga Game Preview: No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon

Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon.

The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 14.0.

The Musketeers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Timme is shooting 65.0% and averaging 20.7 points for Gonzaga.

Souley Boum is shooting 54.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 14.8 points for Xavier.