How to Watch ‘Good Bones: Better Yard’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

In an all-new “Good Bones” spin-off, Karen E Laine hones in on her skills and puts them to the ultimate test in one of her toughest jobs yet. While Laine is known for rehabbing Indianapolis homes with her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk, “Good Bones: Better Yard” follows the HGTV star as she transforms a rough-looking backyard into something amazing. The one-hour special episode airs on HGTV on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Good Bones: Better Yard’ Premiere

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The special is also available to stream on-demand on discovery+ beginning on Tuesday.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Good Bones: Better Yard.” If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “Good Bones: Better Yard,” which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

About ‘Good Bones: Better Yard’

“Good Bones” viewers have seen mother-daughter team Karen and Mina work together to tackle incredible home renovations in Indianapolis. While Mina has expertise in interior design and handles the restoration timelines, Karen’s strengths are in landscaping, gardening, and brightening up run-down outdoor spaces. Now, Karen is flying solo as she heads outside in a special of her very own.

In “Good Bones: Better Yard,” Karen is working with a couple of expectant parents. Their yard is in such rough shape that they have considered moving to a new house to get out of this mess. Fortunately, their outdoor space is in good hands. Karen and her team must tackle rodents, poison ivy, and dead trees before transforming this backyard into a growing family’s paradise, featuring a kitchen, fireplace, basketball court, and secret garden.

Watch Karen work her magic and bring this outdoor living space back to life when the one-hour special airs on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

How to Stream ‘Good Bones: Better Yard’ Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Good Bones: Better Yard” Series premiere on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services