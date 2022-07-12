How to Watch ‘Good Bones’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Mother-daughter team Mina Starsiak Hawk (a real estate agent) and Karen E. Laine (a lawyer) return for “Good Bones” Season 7. Don’t miss their incredible home renovations in Indianapolis, Indiana. The first installment of this season’s 14 episodes premieres on Tuesday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch “Good Bones” on HGTV with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or with a subscription to discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Good Bones’ Season 7 Premiere

Episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+ early on the day they premiere.

About ‘Good Bones’

“Good Bones” follows Mina and Karen as they demolish dilapidated houses and turn them into beautiful homes for new families to love. The team returns to Indianapolis, Indiana to continue restoring the Fountain Square neighborhood. Many incredible transformations are in store for this new season.

“Good Bones” season 7 will take viewers along as the mom and daughter as they plan their renovations, tear down homes to the studs, and work their magic. However, this season looks different as it was filmed during the Covid pandemic. It will address the many challenges that Mina and Karen faced during the renovation process as a result of the pandemic.

How to Stream the ‘Good Bones’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the "Good Bones" season 7 premiere live on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

