How to Watch ‘Good Grief’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Death may be no laughing matter, but for the employees of the Loving Tributes Funeral Home you’ve got to have a sense of humor! Returning to the U.S. comes the New Zealand dark comedy “Good Grief,” exclusively on IFC. When a pair of sisters inherit a funeral home, they have to deal with the eccentric staff, expectant clients, and especially each other as they learn the ropes of the funeral trade. Pay your respects at the Season 2 premiere on Aug. 17 at 11 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Good Grief’

About ‘Good Grief’

Down on their luck sisters Ellie and Gwen Goode (played like real-life sisters Eve and Grace Palmer) thought their fates had changed when they inherited their grandfather’s business… until they realize it’s a service for the dead!

The Loving Tributes funeral home is staffed by an eccentric group of employees ready and willing to help the pair dig deep into the world of embalming entertainment. While Ellie is anxious to start anew after being fired from her teaching career, Gwen only has eyes for the mixing table in Bali. The two must come to terms with their new reality while trying not to go for each other’s throats.

Good Grief January 4, 2021 Two very different sisters inherit a funeral home - and its eccentric employees - from their koro. While Ellie is determined to uphold her grandfather’s legacy, Gwen can’t wait to get to Bali and become a DJ. Can they figure out their lives while staring death in the face?

Season 2 picks up with Gwen’s surprise return from a DJ gig in Bali only to find herself homeless. Her mother has found a new beau, whose presence leads to a juvenile prank war where no one is the winner. Meanwhile, Ellie has thrown herself into the business wholeheartedly, taking on her sister as the social media face of the funeral home.

When things get out of hand, Ellie has to decide if she’s going to get her hands dirty with family problems or let Gwen handle things on her own. The second season premieres featuring two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with four additional airing each subsequent Wednesday.

How to Stream ‘Good Grief’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the series premiere of “Good Grief” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options