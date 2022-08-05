How to Watch ‘Good Grief’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
New Zealand series “Good Grief” stars sisters Eve and Grace Palmer, who co-created the series along with Nick Schaedel. The Palmers play sisters who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather and must make a go of it. The first season is available to stream on Sundance Now and AMC+ and the six-episode season premiered on Thursday, Aug. 4. The series will also return on Aug. 17 on IFC. For now, you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.
How to Watch “Good Grief,” Season 2
- When: Thursday, August 4
- TV: Sundance Now, AMC+
About “Good Grief”
The series stars Eve and Grace Palmer as Ellie and Gwen Goode, a pair of sisters in New Zealand who inherit a funeral home and have to make a go of running it, despite their very different personalities. Ellie is a business-minded “girl boss,” while her sister is more of a free spirit.
Good Grief
Two very different sisters inherit a funeral home - and its eccentric employees - from their koro. While Ellie is determined to uphold her grandfather’s legacy, Gwen can’t wait to get to Bali and become a DJ. Can they figure out their lives while staring death in the face?
In addition to the streaming release on Sundance Now, “Good Grief” will also have a traditional linear release on IFC, with the first two episodes set to debut on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The first two episodes of Season 2 are available to stream on both Sundance Now and AMC+.
“Good Grief” is not to be confused with a different sitcom called “Good Grief,” which starred Howie Mandel and aired on Fox in 1990. However, that show was also about a pair of siblings running a funeral home.
