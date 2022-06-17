 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

How to Watch ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is a new drama-comedy making its way to Hulu this week. The sex-positive storyline touches on taboo topics and features an unlikely one-night stand that leads to an unexpected connection. Beginning on Friday, June 17, it will be available to stream on Hulu. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’

About ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” tells the hookup story of Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) and Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). Nancy is a widow and a retired teacher, who — after having a disappointing marriage and living a boring life — embarks on a new adventure. Eager to have some fun and find herself again, she hires a sex worker named Leo Grande. Their one-night stand goes much deeper than sex as they connect on an emotional level.

Isabella Laughland, Charlotte Ware, and Carina Lopes star alongside Thompson and McCormack. “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is written by Katy Brand and directed by Sophie Hyde.

Does Hulu Offer a Free Trial?

Hulu currently offers a free 30-day trial, so you can stream “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” for free. After the trial ends, a subscription costs $6.99 per month.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch the 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' Preview:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.