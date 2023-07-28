How to Watch ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

An angel and a demon paired up? That CAN’T be good…but it’s proven to be the only hope Earth has. Their unlikely and hilarious friendship is the focus of “Good Omens,” which will debut its second season on Friday, July 28 on Prime Video . Aziraphale and Crowley have thwarted the apocalypse, but if they think they can just settle into the quiet life of running a bookstore, they’ve got another thing coming. You can watch Good Omens: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Premiere

The demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) have been on Earth since The Beginning. Last season, they managed to put aside their differences to stop Heaven and Hell from putting an end to the Earth for good, and now they’re ready to rest from their labors and settle down to a quiet life in London.

But that plan is disrupted when the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up unexpectedly on their doorstep, without a single clue as to who he is or what he’s doing there. As usual, both Heaven and Hell have their own designs on what to do with the wayward angel, so the pair decide to hide Gabriel from both entities while they try to solve the mystery of what happened to him.

