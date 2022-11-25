How to Watch ‘Good Rivals’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Sports rivalries make for some of the most compelling games and matches. One of the most intense, if less talked-about rivalries in the world is that between the U.S. and Mexican Men’s National soccer teams. That’s the rivalry explored in the new three part docuseries “Good Rivals,” which debuts on Prime Video on Thursday, Nov. 24. The two teams vying against each other for greatness is a unique relationship in the sports world. You can watch “Good Rivals” exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

“Good Rivals” is a three-part docuseries about one of the most unique and intense competitions in international sports: The rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer teams. The show will peel back the political, social, and sporting layers of a rivalry that has become must-see TV over the past 30 years. Far more than just a sports documentary, “Good Rivals” spotlights the personal and professional arcs of stars from each nation, like Landon Donovan (U.S.) and Rafa Márquez (Mexico), who became symbols of their country’s cultures during their respective careers in the early and mid 2000s.

The series will also examine the passionate, international battle for on-field talent and fan support that has made the U.S.-Mexico border one of the most fascinating soccer frontiers in the world, with players—and families—from both countries becoming the focus of recruiting battles between these two deeply interconnected nations. Against the backdrop of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, this is the perfect behind-the-scenes look at the world of North American soccer.

If you have not yet signed up for Prime Video, yes! Prime Video offers new users a 30 day free trial of its service.

