How to Watch ‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Good Trouble” Season 4 wraps up this week after another drama-filled season. “The Fosters” spin-off follows sisters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) Adams-Foster as they embark on the next part of their lives. The Season 4 finale premieres on Freeform on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Finale

New episodes of “Good Trouble” are available to stream on-demand on Hulu the day after they air.

About ‘Good Trouble’

“Good Trouble” has shown the next chapters of Callie and Mariana’s lives as they went off to Los Angeles. Mariana found herself in the male-dominated tech space and Callie became a clerk for a federal judge. Throughout the show’s four seasons, viewers have watched them lean on each other as they have experienced everything from relationships to challenges.

The “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale trailer hints at what is ahead. It looks like Jenna’s truth finally comes to the surface, while Isabella and Gael welcome their baby to the world. Meanwhile, Dennis is facing some tough personal matters. Actress Zuri Adele exclusively told The List that the finale leaves some questions unanswered.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, Beau Mirchoff, Bryan Craig, and Priscilla Quintana. Mitchell exited the series at the beginning of Season 4.

“Good Trouble” has already been renewed for a fifth season.

How to Stream ‘Good Trouble’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Good Trouble” on Freeform using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Freeform + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Freeform + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Freeform + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Freeform + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Freeform + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Good Trouble' Season 4 Finale Trailer:

