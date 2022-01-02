How to Watch Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Chef Gordon Ramsay finds the best of the best for his newest show, regardless of whether they are line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, or food truck owners. The 15 contestants will compete against one another with the goal of winning a $250,000 grand prize, plus the title of “Next Level Chef.” The premiere airs on Fox on Sunday, January 2 at 8 PM ET, following the “NFL On FOX Doubleheader” and “The OT.” Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Next Level Chef’ Premiere

When: Sunday, January 2 at 8 PM ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘Next Level Chef’

Chefs Nyesha Arrington, Richard Blais, and Ramsay himself will each recruit a group of talented chefs and mentor them in order to find “the one” who will overcome all challenges and be the very best. The set comprises three floors with different kitchens that the chefs will place their group of chefs. The top floor is the most elite, getting all the finest ingredients, whereas the bottom basement tier gets the scraps. The true test is to see which of the talented cooks can turn the worst into something magical.

Gordon Ramsay, who is one of the executive producers, next to Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon, said that they wanted to differentiate it from other cooking competitions. “What’s been done several times over the last decade has been the repetitive competition show. What we were striving to create was something a little more unique. I was so insistent on no training. Every top cooking show is training those contestants, there’s something quite honorable about watching a live cooking contest unfold. We saw a lot more creativity from the spontaneous cooking that we were doing as opposed to the premeditated rehash of what they [would have done] before training.”

How to Stream ‘Next Level Chef’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Next Level Chef” on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.