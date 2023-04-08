How to Watch Gospel Superfest 2023 Easter Special Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About Gospel Superfest 2023 Easter Special

The Gospel Superfest is one of the nation’s largest TV recordings in the field of inspirational music and entertainment targeted specifically for Black audiences. Founded in 1998, the show has maintained a consistent and ongoing presence in broadcast syndication for decades. The shows feature many of the nation’s top acts, while also providing newcomers a chance to shine.

This year’s Gospel Superfest will feature some of the biggest names in inspirational music currently active. Audiences will be able to enjoy Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Deitrick Haddon, LeAndria Johnson, J. Moss, 21:03, Ricky Dillard & New G, Demetrius West & JP, Isabel Davis and many others. This two-hour non-stop celebration is an exciting mix of inspirational performances rarely seen on national TV.

