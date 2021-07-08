How to Watch The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Series Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A reboot of the 2007’s Gossip Girl series is about to hit HBO Max and it’s going to be a wild party for the Upper East Siders. Get ready for 10 hour-long episodes starring a new generation of young, elite prep school teens inundated with celebrities, parasocial relationships, and media influencers. You can stream the new Gossip Girl on HBO Max starting Thursday, July 8. You can watch it with HBO Max.

How to Watch Gossip Girl Reboot For Free

When: Thursday, July 8 at 12:01 am PT

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

It’s been “eight years after the original website went dark,” reads the official description for the upcoming reboot. “A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. As an added bonus, the reboot has been developed by original series writer and executive producer, Joshua Safran.

You cannot get a free trial directly from HBO Max, but there are other ways to watch Gossip Girl for free.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you have Hulu and have not tried HBO Max through Hulu, you can take advantage of a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max

Since HBO Max doesn’t have its own free trial, you can sign up for one month and watch the premiere of Gossip Girl before your subscription is up.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Sign Up Now $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 15% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

On What Devices Can You Stream HBO Max?

You can watch HBO Max on Android TV, Apple TV, Android Phone/Tablet (4.1+), Xbox, Samsung Smart TV (2016+), iPhone/iPad (iOS 8.0+), Google Chromecast, Web Browsers, PlayStation, VIZIO Smart TV (2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2 ), Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Gossip Girl trailer