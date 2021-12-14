 Skip to Content
Grand Crew NBC

How to Watch ‘Grand Crew’ Live Without Cable on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

NBC’s newest comedy, “Grand Crew,” makes its awaited premiere this week. From the minds of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creator Dan Goor and producer Phil Agusuta Jackson, “Grand Crew” tells the story of a group of friends who try and navigate the hustle and bustle of life in LA — all without sacrificing their friendship. “Grand Crew” stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart.

How to Watch ‘Grand Crew’ Live on NBC Without Cable

Background

From Phil Augusta Jackson (writer/producer/director, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Dan Goor (creator, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) comes a new comedy that proves life is better with your crew. This group of young professionals is trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.

There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

How to Stream the ‘Grand Crew’ Special Preview for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Grand Crew live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube

$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

'Grand Crew' Trailer

