How to Watch ‘Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

On your marks…get set…bake! “The Great American Baking Show” is returning to airwaves on Friday, Dec. 2 on the Roku Channel with a brand new celebrity holiday special! This year, the special features well-loved figures from the entertainment and sports world, pulled out of their comfort zones to bake holiday-themed treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. You can watch the “Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special” on Friday, Dec. 2 exclusively with a free sign-up to Roku Channel.

How to Watch ‘Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’

About ‘Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’

“The Great American Baking Show” will follow the same premise as its British counterpart. Bakers will have three opportunities to show the judges what they can do with their culinary creations, and at the end of the episode, Paul and Prue will announce which contestant is the star baker. In the main series, a contestant will be sent home at the end of every episode as well, but for the celebrity holiday special each participant will make it to the end!

This holiday season, “The Great American Baking Show” co-hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry take audiences into in the iconic tent for a spectacular, celebrity-filled holiday special. Six celebrity bakers fire up a holiday storm, as they whisk, bake, and fake their way to impressing judges Paul and Prue. SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, Oscar-winner Nat Faxon, Emmy-nominee D’Arcy Carden, Social Media star Liza Koshy, Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Joel Kim Booster put on their aprons and turn on their ovens, as they compete for the coveted cake stand and Star Baker crown.

Can You Stream ‘Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’ For Free?

Yes! The episode is a Roku Channel exclusive, and the Roku Channel is a free TV streaming service. All you’ll need to sign up is an email address and a password!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’ on the Roku Channel?

The Roku Channel is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

