How to Watch ‘Great American Baking Show’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Tamanini

On your marks, get set, bake! On Friday, May 5, the Roku Channel is heading back to the tent for its first full season as the home of “The Great American Baking Show.” After a delightful celebrity holiday edition last December, the free streaming platform will reunite the judges of the beloved British series Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with American actors and comedians Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry who will serve as hosts. You can watch with a free sign-up to Roku Channel.

How to Watch 'Great American Baking Show' Season Premiere

About 'Great American Baking Show' Season Premiere

Gather ‘round, bakers, because it’s time to start working on your best macrons, baklava, and Christmas puddings. After three and a half years since the last installment, “The Great American Baking Show” is back with nine new contestants looking to officially become America’s Best Amateur Baker.

In every episode, the talented bakers will compete in three different challenges. First, they will demonstrate one of their favorite recipes in the Signature Challenge. Then, they will be forced to bake on the fly with nearly no instructions in the Technical Challenge. And finally, they will have to wow the judges with their baking and design abilities in the Showstopper challenge.

At the end of each episode, one contestant will be selected as the Star Baker, and, unfortunately, one will be eliminated from the competition.

The nine contestants competing for the title — and a Hollywood Handshake — are Martin Sorge, Nirali Chauhan, Stacie Nakamoto, Dyana O’Brien, Susan Simpson, Karis Stucker, Jonathan Gottfried, Sarah Chang, and Sean Liu.

What is the 'Great American Baking Show' Season Premiere episode schedule?

All six episodes of the new season of “The Great American Baking Show” are available to stream beginning on Friday, May 5 on The Roku Channel.

What devices can you use to stream 'Great American Baking Show' Season Premiere?

You can watch Roku Channel using Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Great American Baking Show' Season Premiere Trailer

  • Watch
    roku.com

    Roku Channel

    The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

    The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

    Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    roku.com
