 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Green Bay Packers

How to Watch Green Bay Packers Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Football is returning to Title Town! The 2023 Green Bay Packers season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 against their longtime rivals, the Chicago Bears on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers will also play on ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video this year, and the best way to make sure you don’t miss a single snap is via a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers Season

About 2023 Green Bay Packers Season

There have been plenty of questions surrounding the 2023 Packers, and with good reason. Gone is longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and in steps 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. Love has looked solid this preseason, and second-year receiver Christian Watson looks like a star in the making. If it all comes together the way they expect it to in Green Bay, the Packers could be competing for the NFC North crown.

All games after Week 5 this NFL season are subject to flexible scheduling. Check out the 2023 Green Bay Packers TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. @ Chicago Bears FOX
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons FOX
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints FOX
Sep. 28 4 8:15 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions (“TNF”) Prime Video
Oct. 9 5 8:15 p.m. @ Las Vegas Raiders ESPN
Oct. 15 6 BYE
Oct. 22 7 4:25 p.m. @ Denver Broncos CBS
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings FOX
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams FOX
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers CBS
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers FOX
Nov. 23 12 12:30 p.m. @ Detroit Lions FOX
Dec. 3 13 8:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Dec. 11 14 7:15 p.m. @ New York Giants (“MNF”) ABC, ESPN+
Dec. 17 15 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOX
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. @ Carolina Panthers FOX
Jan. 31 17 8:20 p.m. @ Minnesota Vikings (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Chicago Bears TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Most of them, but the Nexstar dispute has knocked CBS off the air in Green Bay. That means one Packers game this year won’t be available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on ESPN+?

You will be able to watch the Pack on ESPN+ once this season, when Green Bay plays the New York Giants in Week 14.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV offers all the channels Green Bay locals need to watch the Packers each week,

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Paramount+?

The Packers play just once on CBS as scheduled this year, but you’ll definitely be able to stream that game on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Peacock?

Yes, the Packers play on “Sunday Night Football twice this season: Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. Both games will be available on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Prime Video?

The Packers are slated to appear in one “Thursday Night Football” game against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, which will stream on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Sling TV?

There are no local broadcast channels available with a Sling TV subscription in Green Bay, but any time the Packers play on ESPN Sling will carry them.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Packers or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers all cable and broadcast channels needed to stream the 2023 Green Bay Packers season.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
ABC---
CBS---$11.99
ESPN---
Fox---
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Check out a Preview of the 2023 Green Bay Packers Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.