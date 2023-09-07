How to Watch Green Bay Packers Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Football is returning to Title Town! The 2023 Green Bay Packers season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 against their longtime rivals, the Chicago Bears on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers will also play on ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video this year, and the best way to make sure you don’t miss a single snap is via a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers Season

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Green Bay Packers Season

There have been plenty of questions surrounding the 2023 Packers, and with good reason. Gone is longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and in steps 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. Love has looked solid this preseason, and second-year receiver Christian Watson looks like a star in the making. If it all comes together the way they expect it to in Green Bay, the Packers could be competing for the NFC North crown.

All games after Week 5 this NFL season are subject to flexible scheduling. Check out the 2023 Green Bay Packers TV schedule below.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Most of them, but the Nexstar dispute has knocked CBS off the air in Green Bay. That means one Packers game this year won’t be available on DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on ESPN+?

You will be able to watch the Pack on ESPN+ once this season, when Green Bay plays the New York Giants in Week 14.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV offers all the channels Green Bay locals need to watch the Packers each week,

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Paramount+?

The Packers play just once on CBS as scheduled this year, but you’ll definitely be able to stream that game on Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Peacock?

Yes, the Packers play on “Sunday Night Football twice this season: Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. Both games will be available on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Prime Video?

The Packers are slated to appear in one “Thursday Night Football” game against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, which will stream on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Sling TV?

There are no local broadcast channels available with a Sling TV subscription in Green Bay, but any time the Packers play on ESPN Sling will carry them.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Packers or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Green Bay Packers on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers all cable and broadcast channels needed to stream the 2023 Green Bay Packers season.

All Live TV Streaming Services