How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST, the Green Bay Packers face the Carolina Panthers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Unlike Thursday Night Football matches that are simulcast on Amazon Prime Video and FOX, this matchup will air exclusively on NFL Network.

The Packers have been good all season with a 10-3 record behind another stellar year from Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for 39 TDs this season. If they win their final three games, they will clinch a first-round bye and home field throughout the playoffs.

The Panthers haven’t been so lucky. They have been without stud running back Christian McCaffrey for most of the season. They have been in many of the games though, losing their last four games by a total of eight points. If McCaffrey can’t play they will look again to Bridgewater and a receiving corp of Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore for points.

