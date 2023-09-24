How to Watch Saints vs. Packers Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

The names and jersey numbers may change, but the expectations will be the same for both the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints when they face off on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. The 2023 NFL season has started well enough for both, with the Saints earning two close wins and the Packers at .500 before turning to Lambeau for the first time this season. See who is still smiling afterward exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field | 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304

TV: Fox

New Orleans has been without standout running back Alvin Kamara, who was suspended by the league for the first three games of the season. So far, so good for new quarterback David Carr and crew as they have eked out victories over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Running back Jamaal Williams, signed as a free agent this offseason, was injured last week but all-everything Taysom Hill led the team in rushing in addition to catching and throwing passes. Chris Olave showed his big-play potential and has been Carr’s top target with 14 catches for 198 yards. The defense has been stingy with yards and points thus far, led by linebacker Demario Davis and safety Marcus Maye.

The Packers began this season with high hopes despite not having quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the roster. Jordan Love took the reins and has guided the team well thus far, throwing for 396 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs each have two touchdown catches to spark a very young receiving corps. The two-headed monster of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon remains the centerpiece of the offense, but Jones missed last week with an injury and is questionable to play in this game. Linebacker Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell have been all over the field, leading the defense with 21 tackles apiece.

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service.

