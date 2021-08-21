 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Green Bay Packers face the New York Jets from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WCBS, WLNY, WGBA, and WTMJ, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

In Milwaukee the game is streaming on WTMJ, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on WCBS, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If the game begins before the end of golf, the game will stat on WLNY (10/55) in New York.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

New York

WLNY (10/55 - New York)
WCBS (CBS/2 - New York) (JIP after golf)

Green Bay

WTMJ (NBC/4 - Milwaukee)
KTVI (FOX/2 - St. Louis)
WKOW (ABC/27 - Madison)
WAOW (ABC/9 - Wausau WI)
WQOW (ABC/18 - Eau Claire WI)
WXOW (ABC/19 - La Crosse WI)
WLUC (NBC/6 - Marquette MI)
KQDS (FOX/21 - Duluth MN)
KGCW (CW/26 - Quad Cities)
KWWL (NBC/7 - Waterloo IA)
KCCI (My/8.3 - Des Moines IA)
WYZZ (FOX/43 - Peoria IL)
KRDK (BEK/4 - Fargo ND)
KNDB (BEK/26 - Bismarck ND)
KNDM (BEK/24 - Minot ND)
KDLT (NBC/5 - Sioux Falls SD)
KETV (MeTV/7.2 - Omaha)
KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)
KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)
KJUD (ABC/11 - Junea

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WCBS (CBS)---
WLNY (MyNetworkTV)----
WGBA (NBC)---
WTMJ (NBC)---
NFL Network---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

