How to Stream 2021 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s a battle between Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers in a once-in-a-generation NFC Championship Game.

The Bucs are deep on offense between the veteran behind center in Brady – or the running game led by Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. They will be facing a weak defense, which was on full display during their last meeting.

In Week 6, the Bucs defeated the Packers 38-10, with the defense holding Rodgers to just 160 yards passing and two interceptions.

If the Bucs were to win, it would be Brady’s 14th Super Bowl appearance. If the Packers prevail, 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers will get his second shot at the Lombardi trophy.

